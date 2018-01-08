Milder for now, Winter storm potential late this week

Across the Corn Belt, wintry precipitation (snow, sleet, and freezing rain) is falling across the lower Great Lakes region. Conditions are improving across the remainder of the Midwest, although dense fog lingers in a few areas. A generally shallow snow cover remains in place across much of the Corn Belt. Current snow depths include 2 inches in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota; Rockford, Illinois; and Indianapolis, Indiana.

On the Plains, mild weather from Nebraska northward continues to erode winter wheat’s protective snow cover. The southern half of the region is also experiencing mild weather, which is exacerbating the adverse effects of intensifying drought on rangeland, pastures, and winter wheat. Measurable precipitation last fell in Amarillo, Texas, on October 13—a streak of 86 consecutive days and counting.

In the South, freezing rain is spreading across the southern Appalachians and environs, causing significant travel disruptions. A chilly rain is falling closer to the Gulf Coast, from Louisiana to western Florida. In general, the moisture is beneficial for pastures and winter grains, following an extended dry spell.

In the West, the most significant storm of the season is approaching California, bearing locally heavy rain and high-elevation snow. In advance of the storm, the average water content of the Sierra Nevada snowpack stood at 2 inches, less than one-quarter of the early-January normal. However, the storm could also cause mud and debris flows on recently burned California hillsides.

Heavy precipitation (locally 2 to 6 inches) will continue to spread inland for the remainder of Monday across California before taping to showers on Tuesday. During the mid- to late-week period, precipitation will move into the central and eastern U.S. Snow will blanket the Rockies and Intermountain West, as well as portions of the northern and central Plains and upper Midwest. Late in the week, snow, possibly heavy, could accumulate in the lower Great Lakes region and neighboring areas southward to the western Ohio Valley. Meanwhile, 5-day rainfall should reach 1 to 2 inches or more from the lower Mississippi Valley into the East.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- to below-normal temperatures across the eastern half of the U.S., while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail from the Pacific Coast to the High Plains. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation nearly nationwide should contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions in the Pacific Northwest, southernmost Florida, and the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern States.