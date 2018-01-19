Milder, wetter days ahead for much the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, mild air is arriving, starting across the upper Midwest. The warmer-than-normal weather has begun to erode a widespread, generally shallow snow cover. Early Friday, snow depths stood at 3 inches in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota; Rockford, Illinois; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Dayton, Ohio.

On the Plains, rain and snow showers have begun to develop across parts of Montana. Mild, dry weather covers the remainder of the nation’s mid-section. Friday’s high temperatures will top 70° across portions of the central and southern High Plains, maintaining significant stress on poorly established winter wheat, which has also been subjected to intensifying drought and periods of extreme cold.

In the South, Freeze Warnings were in effect again early Friday, mainly across northern Florida and southern sections of Alabama and Georgia. However, temperatures in Florida’s citrus belt are not as low as those observed on Thursday morning, when protective measures were required for citrus, strawberries, and other freeze-sensitive crops. Elsewhere, rain showers are developing in the western Gulf Coast region.

In the West, scattered rain and snow showers dot the northwestern half of the region. In California, where cooler air is arriving, precipitation is falling as far south as the Sierra Nevada and the San Joaquin Valley. However, dry weather prevails in the Southwest, where high-elevation snowpack is abysmal.

A gradual warming trend will continue through the weekend across the South, East, and Midwest. Meanwhile, a storm system emerging from the western U.S. will produce significant snow across portions of the Intermountain West and Rockies, as well as the northern and central Plains and the upper Midwest. During the weekend, showers and thunderstorms will erupt across the mid-South and environs. By early next week, heavy precipitation (rain and snow) will spread across the Northeast. Elsewhere, 5-day precipitation totals could reach 4 to 8 inches in the Pacific Northwest, but dry weather will persist on the southern High Plains.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures from the Pacific Northwest to the northern High Plains, while warmer-than-normal weather will cover much of the eastern half of the U.S. Meanwhile, above-normal precipitation across the North and throughout the eastern half of the country should contrast with drier-than-normal conditions from southern California to the southern half of the High Plains.