A more Winter-like weather pattern ahead

Across the Corn Belt, mild weather continues to erode a previously extensive snow cover. Friday’s high temperatures exceeded 60° in portions of the southern Corn Belt. Still, substantial snow remains on the ground from Nebraska into the upper Great Lakes region, following the early-week storm.

On the Plains, a low-pressure system is crossing the region with few impacts, aside from some cloudiness and spotty showers across far southeastern areas. Near- to somewhat above normal temperatures prevail throughout the region, while an elevated threat of wildfires persists on the drought-stricken southern High Plains.

In the South, dry weather accompanies a gradual warming trend. Large parts of the region, excluding the Tennessee Valley, the central Gulf Coast region, and Florida’s peninsula, are experiencing varying degrees of drought and would benefit from soaking rainfall.

In the West, scattered showers are occurring as far south as central California and the Intermountain region. Meanwhile, unfavorably dry weather persists in the Southwest, despite a surge of cooler air.

A weak system crossing the Heartland will move northeastward, but showers will develop during the weekend along the storm’s trailing cold front. Rain could become heavy across the lower Southeast, where totals could reach 1 to 3 inches, while the northern Atlantic region has the potential of experiencing snow by early next week. Colder weather will trail the storm, accompanied by snow showers, especially from the Midwest into the Northeast. Many other areas of the country will remain dry, but precipitation will continue in the Northwest. West of the Cascades, 5-day rainfall totals of 4 to 12 inches could cause river flooding. Elsewhere, record-setting warmth may affect the nation’s mid-section early next week.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures in the Southwest and along the Atlantic Seaboard, while colder-than-normal conditions will overspread the Plains, Northwest, and Midwest. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across most of the country should contrast with drier-than-normal weather in the Pacific Coast States and from the Desert Southwest to the southern High Plains.