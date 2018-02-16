Mild for now, significant rainfall early next week

Across the Corn Belt, colder weather trails the recent warm spell. In fact, sub-zero temperatures were noted early Friday across the far upper Midwest. Currently, most of the region’s remaining snow cover is confined to the northern Corn Belt, while rain lingers early Friday across the Ohio Valley.

On the Plains, a few sprinkles are developing across Oklahoma and Texas, where some locations have experienced more than 4 months without measurable precipitation. Cooler-than-normal weather covers much of the region, with Friday morning’s temperatures falling below 0° in much of Montana and the Dakotas. However, a thick blanket of snow continues to provide insulation for the northern Plains’ winter wheat.

In the South, unusually warm weather prevails in advance of an approaching cold front. Rain showers are grazing the northern tier of the region, from Arkansas to Virginia. While much of the region has experienced wet weather in recent weeks, southern Florida has begun to dry out.

In the West, the latest round of precipitation is overspreading the Pacific Northwest and the northern Rockies. Some showers are also occurring in the parched southern Rockies and environs. Across the remainder of the region, dry weather accompanies a gradual warming trend.

During the next 2 days, a fast-moving disturbance will race from northwestern Mexico to the Mid- Atlantic Coast, generating widespread, generally light precipitation. Parts of the Northeast will receive accumulating snow on Saturday night. Early next week, significant precipitation can be expected across the South, East, and lower Midwest. Five-day precipitation totals could reach 1 to 4 inches from eastern Texas into the lower Great Lakes region, the Ohio Valley, and the northern Mid-Atlantic States. In contrast, little or no rain will fall across the lower Southeast, the central High Plains, and central and southern California. Elsewhere, a surge of cold air will reach the Plains and much of the West early next week.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures across the northern Plains and much of the West, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail along and east of a line from Texas to Michigan. Meanwhile, near to above-normal precipitation across most of the country should contrast with drier-than-normal conditions in California, the southern Rockies, and the lower Southeast.