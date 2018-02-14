A milder, but also generally wetter pattern ahead

Across the Corn Belt, mostly dry weather accompanies a marked warming trend. However, a few rain showers are developing in the Ohio Valley. Although snow still covers much of the Midwest in the wake of an early-February stormy spell, melting has begun in some areas.

On the Plains, dramatically warmer weather prevails. Wednesday’s high temperatures will approach 80º on the southern High Plains, where an elevated risk of wildfires exists due to warm, dry, breezy conditions. Meanwhile, winter wheat’s protective snow cover has begun to melt across portions of the northern Plains.

In the South, continuing a recent trend, rain showers are spreading across the Mississippi Delta and the Tennessee Valley. Although cool-season precipitation deficits still exist in some areas, the late-winter turn toward wetter conditions has left many fields muddy and has led to pockets of lowland flooding.

In the West, cool weather prevails from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies, accompanied by an increase in shower activity and significant, high-elevation snowfall. Farther south, anemic snowpack—barely 20% of the mid-February average in the Sierra Nevada and even more deficient in parts of the Southwest—continues to portend an exceptionally poor spring and summer runoff season.

Sudden warmth across the nation’s mid-section will be short-lived, as cold weather will sweep across the Plains and Midwest over Thursday and Friday. Another blast of cold air will reach the northern Plains and upper Midwest late in the weekend and early next week. In the western U.S., precipitation will briefly surge southward from the Northwest into the Four Corners region, but mostly bypass California. Farther east, another significant precipitation event (locally 2 to 4 inches or more) will unfold from northeastern Texas to the central Appalachians, with flooding possible in areas that have already experienced heavy February rainfall.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures across the Plains, West, and upper Midwest, while warmer-than-normal weather will cover areas along and east of a line from central Texas to Lake Michigan. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across most of the country should contrast with drier-than-normal conditions across the lower Southeast, portions of the southern High Plains, and from the Pacific Coast to the northern High Plains.