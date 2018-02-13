A more active, generally wetter pattern ahead

Across the Corn Belt, a substantial snow cover continues to blanket all but the southern tier of the region. The current snow depth in Rockford, Illinois, where measurable snow fell each day from February 3-11, stands at one foot. Temperatures are starting to moderate, but scattered sub-zero temperatures were reported early Tuesday across the northern Corn Belt. In addition, some light snow is falling in the upper Mississippi Valley.

On the Plains, temperatures are starting to rebound, following the recent cold snap. In most areas from Nebraska northward, an extensive snow cover continues to provide winter wheat with beneficial moisture and insulation. On the southern Plains, however, where some locations have not received measurable precipitation in more than 4 months, drought continues to expand and intensify.

In the South, scattered showers are confined to the southern Mid-Atlantic States and the western Gulf Coast region. Mild, dry weather prevails elsewhere, although fields in many areas remain soggy in the wake of multiple rainfall events.

In the West, widely scattered showers are limited to coastal southern California and parts of the Four Corners States. Temperatures are at near- or below-normal levels following last week’s record-setting warmth.

During the next few days, disorganized, generally light showers will affect several areas, including parts of the Southeast and much of the West. Late in the week, however, heavy precipitation will become concentrated across the South, East, and lower Midwest. Five-day precipitation, mostly rain, could reach 1 to 3 inches or more from northeastern Texas into the Ohio Valley. Meanwhile, periods of high-elevation snow will continue from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies, with precipitation briefly affecting the Intermountain West. Elsewhere, the South, East, and Midwest will experience a brief but marked warming trend, followed by a return to colder weather by week’s end.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures across the western and north-central U.S., while warmer-than-normal weather will cover the South, East, and lower Midwest. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation in California and the lower Southeast should contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions across much of the remainder of the country.