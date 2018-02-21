More rain ahead, local flooding continues

Across the Corn Belt, Wednesday morning’s low temperatures remained above 60° in parts of the Ohio Valley but fell below 0° in the far upper Midwest. Early Wednesday, heavy rain stretches from the lower Great Lakes region into the lower Ohio Valley, resulting in lowland flooding and widespread ponding of water.

On the Plains, drenching rain fell overnight from central Texas into the southeastern corner of Kansas, leading to pockets of flash flooding. Unfavorably dry conditions persist, however, across the southern half of the High Plains. Elsewhere, a thick blanket of snow remains in place on the northern High Plains. Wednesday morning’s temperatures dipped below 0° across the northwestern half of the Plains, as far south as Colorado.

In the South, record-setting warmth continues east of the Mississippi River, potentially increasing the vulnerability of budding and blooming fruit crops to spring freezes. Wednesday’s high temperatures could approach 90° across the lower Southwest. Farther west, however, heavy rain—accompanied by sharply colder air—is spreading across the mid-South. Some freezing rain is occurring in central Texas.

In the West, Freeze Warnings were in effect again early Wednesday in portions of California’s Central Valley, as well as portions of interior southern California. Below-normal temperatures, accompanied by mostly dry weather, also cover the remainder of the western U.S.

A dramatic separation will continue between record-setting warmth in the East and unusually cold weather across the western and central U.S. The boundary between warm and cold air will remain the focus for significant precipitation during the next several days. As a result, flooding rains (locally 2 to 8 inches) can be expected from eastern Texas into the Ohio Valley. In addition, periods of freezing rain will occur from the southern Plains into the Midwest and Northeast. Toward week’s end, snow may develop across the upper Midwest and environs. In the West, occasional snow showers will accompany a continuation of cold weather. In contrast, mostly dry weather will prevail in Florida, as well as the northern and southern High Plains.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures across the northern High Plains and the West, while warmer-than-normal weather will cover the eastern half of the U.S. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across most of the country should contrast with drier-than-normal conditions.