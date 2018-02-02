Snow chances increase, cold pattern to linger

Across the Corn Belt, a cold, breezy weather pattern is in place. Snow showers are confined to areas downwind of the Great Lakes. Friday morning’s temperatures plunged below 0° throughout the upper Midwest.

On the Plains, precipitation is confined to parts of Montana, where some wintry weather (snow and freezing rain) is occurring. Meanwhile, drought continues to expand and intensify across the southern half of the Plains. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, extreme drought covers 21% of Oklahoma.

In the South, cool weather prevails in the wake of a cold front’s passage. Despite recent rainfall, cool-season precipitation deficits exists in several areas from the mid-South to the Atlantic coastal plain.

In the West, generally light rain and snow showers stretch from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies. Unusually warm weather prevails throughout the West, maintaining unfavorable spring and summer water supply prospects along and southwest of a line from Oregon to Colorado.

During the weekend, another blast of frigid air will sweep across areas from the northern Plains into the Northeast, preceded by a round of light precipitation. Late in the weekend and early next week, sub-zero temperatures can be expected from the northern Plains into the upper Great Lakes region. In contrast, record-setting warmth will prevail in much of the West. Western precipitation will be limited to areas from the Pacific Northwest to the northern and central Rockies, while dry weather will persist from California to the southern Plains. Elsewhere, 5-day precipitation totals could reach 1 to 3 inches in parts of the Southeast, part of a broader pattern of rain and snow early next week across the South, East, and lower Midwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to below-normal temperatures in most areas east of the Rockies, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail across the West and parts of Florida. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation in much of the western and central U.S. should contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions across the East and portions of the northern Plains.