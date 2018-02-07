Wide-range of temps, weather across the Nation

Across the Corn Belt, another round of snow is blanketing the Great Lakes region, while a mix of rain and snow is gradually ending across the Ohio Valley. In Michigan, snow depths at daybreak were 9 inches in Muskegon and 6 inches in Grand Rapids. Des Moines, Iowa, also has a 6-inch snow depth. Meanwhile, sub-zero temperatures were reported again Wednesday morning in portions of the upper Midwest.

On the Plains, cold weather prevails. A variable snow cover continues to help insulate winter wheat from subzero temperatures across the northern half of the Plains. In contrast, rangeland, pastures, and wheat fields on the southern Plains remain parched and devoid of snow. In Texas, measurable precipitation last fell on October 13 in Amarillo and on November 8 in Lubbock.

In the South, rain is slowing off-season farm activities but benefiting pastures and winter grains and further denting cool-season precipitation deficits. Currently, the heaviest rain—which includes embedded thunderstorms—stretches from the southern Appalachians to the western Gulf Coast.

In the West, rain and snow showers are grazing the northern Rockies. Elsewhere, dry weather accompanies record-setting warmth. All Western States except Washington, Oregon, Montana, and Wyoming have seriously deficient mountain snowpack, and are facing the prospect of very poor spring and summer runoff.

The West’s mid-winter warm spell will temporarily end by early next week. Meanwhile, frigid weather across the northern Plains and upper Midwest will contrast with warmth in the Southeast. With a fairly sharp temperature gradient in place, periods of precipitation will continue across the South, East, and lower Midwest. In fact, 5-day precipitation totals could reach 2 to 4 inches across the interior Southeast, and 1 to 2 inches along the middle and northern Atlantic Coast. Farther west, however, dry weather will persist from California to the southern Plains.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures and precipitation across most of the country. Colder-than-normal conditions will be confined to northern sections of the Rockies and High Plains, while drier-than-normal weather should be limited to Florida’s peninsula, parts of the north-central U.S., and the Far West, including California.