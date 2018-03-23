Active, moisture-laden pattern to continue

Across the Corn Belt, cool weather prevails in advance of an approaching storm system. Some light precipitation, mainly a mix of rain and snow, is overspreading the westernmost Corn Belt, including the Dakotas.

On the Plains, precipitation—a mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain—is falling in parts of Montana and the Dakotas. In stark contrast, an early-season heatwave is underway across the central and southern High Plains, where Friday’s high temperatures could top 90° as far north as southwestern Kansas. The heat, accompanied by drought, high winds, and low humidity levels, is contributing to an extreme wildfire threat.

In the South, Freezes were noted early Friday as far south as eastern Georgia and the Carolinas. Meanwhile, warm air is overspreading areas west of the Mississippi Delta. A few rain showers are occurring near the boundary between warm and cool air.

In the West, dry weather has returned to California, but precipitation continues across the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest. Late-season precipitation has been a boon to water-supply prospects, especially from the Sierra Nevada to the central Rockies.

An early-season heatwave across the southern Plains will persist through the weekend but will end early next week. Farther north, accumulating snow will spread southeastward from the northern Plains, reaching parts of the central and southern Appalachians on Saturday. Early next week, a stronger storm system will emerge from the western U.S. and cross the Plains. Heavy rain (locally 2 to 6 inches or more) can be expected from the southeastern Plains into the middle Mississippi Valley, while some additional snow should fall in the north-central U.S. Elsewhere, cold, mostly dry weather will overspread the West, starting early next week.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to below-normal temperatures and near- to above-normal precipitation across most of the country. Warmer-than-normal weather will be limited to California and the lower Southeast, while drier-than-normal conditions should be limited to Florida’s peninsula, northern and central California, and the Northwest.