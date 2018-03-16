An active pattern to continue into next week

Across the Corn Belt, rain showers are pushing eastward across the lower Missouri Valley and the middle Mississippi Valley. Meanwhile, cold, dry weather prevails across the northern and eastern Corn Belt.

On the Plains, a low-pressure system is centered near the Kansas-Nebraska border. North of the storm’s center, a mix of rain and snow is falling across the northern half of the Plains. In contrast, warm, dry, windy weather on the southern High Plains is further increasing stress on rangeland, pastures, and winter grains, and maintaining an elevated to critical risk of wildfires.

In the South, temperatures have begun to rebound, following recent freezes that reached into northern Florida. Southeastern producers continue to monitor ornamentals, blooming fruits, and recently emerged crops, such as watermelons, for any signs of freeze injury, following record-setting February warmth. Currently, rain showers are spreading across the lower Mississippi Valley.

In the West, rain and snow showers are heaviest across northern and central California and the northern Great Basin. Cool weather prevails throughout the region, but drought continues to grip much of the Southwest.

A pair of storms will continue to traverse the nation from west to east. The first storm, currently over the central Plains, will reach the Mid-Atlantic coast on Saturday. The second system will cross the Plains early next week and should reach the Atlantic Seaboard by the middle of next week. Both storms will be responsible for widespread precipitation, which could total 1 to 3 inches in the Southeast. Significant snow may occur in parts of the West, as well as portions of the northern Plains, Midwest, and Northeast. However, little or no precipitation will fall in a few areas, including southern Florida, the southern High Plains, and the upper Great Lakes region. Through the weekend, persistent warmth will accompany the southern Plains’ dryness.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures across the northern and eastern U.S., while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail from the Four Corners region to the southern Plains. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation throughout the northern and western U.S. should contrast with drier-than-normal conditions from the southern Plains to the southern Atlantic Coast.