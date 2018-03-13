Cool weather to linger, more moisture ahead

Across the Corn Belt, cool, breezy conditions persist, although winds are diminishing across the upper Midwest. Snow showers linger downwind of the Great Lakes.

On the Plains, mostly dry weather accompanies a gradual warming trend. Critically dry conditions persist on the southern Plains, where more than one-half of the winter wheat was rated in very poor to poor condition on March 11 in Oklahoma (72%), Kansas (53%), and Texas (53%).

In the South, freezes were observed early Tuesday as far south as northern sections of Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi. Some Southern fruits and recently emerged crops, such as watermelons, remain vulnerable to frost, and some planting delays have been noted due to spring freeze concerns. Meanwhile, yesterday’s snow blanketed portions of the southern Mid-Atlantic region; current depths include 2 inches in Roanoke, Virginia, and an inch in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.

In the West, precipitation is starting to spread inland across California and the Pacific Northwest. Elsewhere, mild, dry weather prevails in advance of an approaching storm system.

For the remainder of Tuesday a Blizzard Warning will remain in effect for much of coastal New England, where wind-driven snow will halt transportation and could result in widespread power outages. Snow will extend inland across New England and much of New York State. Effects of the Northeastern storm will begin to subside at mid-week, although snow showers and windy conditions will linger. Meanwhile, the first in a series of storms will move ashore along the Pacific Coast later Tuesday, followed by a second system late in the week. Combined, the two storms could produce as much as 2 to 6 inches of precipitation in northern and central California. Many other areas of the West, except the southern Rockies and the Desert Southwest, will also experience valley rain or mountain snow. Elsewhere, dry weather will persist on the southern High Plains, while late-week precipitation will develop from portions of the northern and central Plains into the Southeast.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to below-normal temperatures nationwide, except for warmer-than-normal weather from the southern Plains to the southern Atlantic Coast. Meanwhile, above-normal precipitation in most of the country should contrast with drier-than-normal conditions across Florida’s peninsula and the southern High Plains.