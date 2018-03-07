Drier days, seasonal temps ahead for the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, snow showers and cool, breezy conditions linger in the wake of a departing storm system, especially in the vicinity of the Great Lakes. A shallow snow cover exists across much of the northern and western Corn Belt; current depths include an inch in Omaha, Nebraska, and Rockford, Illinois.

On the Plains, winds have calmed considerably, following early-week gusts in excess of 60 mph. Tuesday’s winds, which were particularly strong in Kansas— with gusts reaching 69 mph in Goodland and Garden City—raised dust, hampered transportation, and fanned several grassfires. Elsewhere, snow has largely ended across the northern Plains, although chilly conditions persist.

In the South, cool, breezy weather prevails. Lingering showers are confined to the southern Mid-Atlantic States and Florida’s peninsula. Like last year, potential spring freezes are a concern in the Southeast, following an unusually warm February.

In the West, dry weather dominates, despite an increase in cloudiness across the Pacific Coast States. Following a protracted spell of cool weather, warmth is returning to California and the Desert Southwest.

For the remainder of Wednesday, an intensifying storm along the northern Atlantic Coast will produce wind-driven rain and snow. In parts of the Northeast, snow- and wind-related storm impacts will linger into Thursday. Cold air trailing the storm will result in freezes on Thursday and Friday as far south as portions of Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia. Cold weather will linger across the Midwest and East for several days, but late-week warmth will arrive on the central and southern Plains. In addition, dry weather will persist for at least the next 5 days on the central and southern High Plains. Elsewhere, wet weather will be mostly confined to the Northwest until the weekend, when showers will develop across California and the Southwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures across much of the Plains, Rockies, and upper Midwest, while colder-than-normal conditions will prevail in the Far West and from the mid-South and lower Midwest to the Atlantic Coast. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation throughout the central and eastern U.S. should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in the West.