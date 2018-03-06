Largely fair, dry weather ahead next week

Across the Corn Belt, mild, dry weather prevails in the Ohio Valley, where flood concerns are mostly subsiding. Farther west, a low-pressure system over Iowa is producing snowy, breezy conditions in the upper Midwest.

On the Plains, snowy, windy conditions linger across the Dakotas and eastern Nebraska, where travel disruptions and elevated stress on livestock persist. Meanwhile, dry, breezy conditions are maintaining an elevated risk of wildfires across the southern half of the Plains. In Texas, 64% of the winter wheat was rated in very poor to poor condition on March 4.

In the South, showers and thunderstorms stretch from the southern Mid-Atlantic region to southern Texas. Across the Deep South, rain is benefiting newly planted crops; in Texas, 11% of the intended corn acreage and 17% of the sorghum had been planted by March 4.

In the West, dry weather accompanies a gradual warming trend. Recent storms approximately doubled the average water content of the high-elevation Sierra Nevada snowpack to 10 inches, which is still less than 40 percent of average for the date and approximately one-third of the normal seasonal peak value.

A slow-moving Midwestern storm will drift eastward before becoming re-energized at mid-week along the northern Atlantic Coast. As a result, snow will soon subside across the upper Midwest, but snowy, windy weather will develop on Wednesday in parts of the Northeast. The return of high winds could hamper Northeastern recovery efforts from the previous storm, which resulted in widespread electrical disruptions. Meanwhile, dry weather will prevail through week’s end across the High Plains and the Southwest, but unsettled, showery conditions will return late in the week across the Northwest and much of California. Warmth will return to the Westin advance of the stormy weather, with above-normal temperatures spreading to the nation’s mid-section by week’s end.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures from the Southwest into the upper Great Lakes region, as well as northern New England, while cooler-than-normal conditions can be expected in northern California, the Pacific Northwest, the northern Plains, and from the mid-South to the middle and southern Atlantic States. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation in much of the nation’s mid-section will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in the Southeast and Far West.