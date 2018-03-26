Very wet pattern ahead for the eastern, southern Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, a stripe of snow—stretching from the upper Midwest into the middle Ohio Valley—remains on the ground in the wake of a weekend storm. Indianapolis, Indiana, had a 3-inch snow cover at daybreak on Monday, following a 10.2-inch accumulation on Saturday. Currently, showers and a few thunderstorms are spreading into the western Corn Belt, while some snow is developing across the far upper Midwest.

On the Plains, showers and thunderstorms erupted early Monday across eastern sections of Kansas and Nebraska. Elsewhere, patchy snow is falling across the northern Plains, while warm, dry, breezy weather covers the drought-stricken southern High Plains.

In the South, cool weather lingers in the southern Atlantic States, but warm air has arrived from the Delta westward. A few rain showers are occurring near the boundary between warm and cool conditions, but some producers are proceeding with planting activities as conditions permit, in advance of expected heavy rain.

In the West, chilly conditions prevail. Dry weather has returned to California, where March precipitation has improved water-supply prospects. Currently, precipitation is confined to the Pacific Northwest and portions of the northern Rockies.

During the next several days, multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will affect the mid-South, interior Southeast, and lower Midwest, totaling 2 to 6 inches or more and leading to significant river rises in many of the same areas that experienced extensive lowland flooding in late February. In stark contrast, little or no precipitation will fall for the remainder of the week across Florida’s peninsula and the southern High Plains. Mostly dry weather will also prevail in California, the Great Basin, and the Desert Southwest, but periods of precipitation will spread across the Pacific Northwest and the northern and central Rockies. Late in the week, very cold air will arrive across the northern Plains and upper Midwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation across the northern and central Plains; Midwest; and Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern States, while warmer- and drier-than-normal weather will prevail across the nation’s southwestern quadrant. Warm weather will also cover the lower Southeast, including Florida.