An active pattern to continue across the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, cold, breezy conditions persist, keeping nearly all fieldwork at a standstill. Snow remains on the ground across the northern tier of the Corn Belt, while lowland flooding continues in the lower Midwest.

On the Plains, historically cold air for this time of year is settling across Montana and the Dakotas, resulting in some sub-zero temperatures. The cold, breezy weather, accompanied by an extensive snow cover, is increasing livestock stress. Meanwhile, a band of snow stretches from western Montana into Nebraska, creating some travel difficulties. Elsewhere, rain showers are affecting the southeastern Plains but bypassing the parched southern High Plains.

In the South, mild weather prevails in advance of an approaching storm system. Fieldwork is proceeding in the lower Southeast, but showers are developing across the interior Southeast, including the Tennessee Valley.

In the West, heavy rain is spreading across northern and central California. In combination with melting snowpack, the rain is increasing the risk of flooding. Precipitation also extends inland across the Intermountain West and the northern Rockies, accompanied in some areas by high winds.

Fast-moving storms will maintain unsettled weather across much of the country into next week. Five-day precipitation totals could reach 1 to 3 inches in the Southeast and 2 to 6 inches or more in parts of northern California and the Pacific Northwest. Significant snow can be expected in the Cascades and northern Rockies on Saturday, and may occur in parts of the upper Midwest on Sunday. In contrast, dry weather will prevail during the next 5 days from southern California to western Texas. Elsewhere, cold air will remain entrenched in most areas east of the Rockies, with weekend freezes possibly posing a threat to winter wheat, blooming fruits, and emerged summer crops as far south as the southern Plains and the interior Southeast.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to below-normal temperatures in much of the northern and eastern U.S., while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail across the South, particularly in southern sections of the Rockies and Plains. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across most of the country should contrast with drier-than-normal weather in portions of the middle and southern Atlantic States, as well as central and southern parts of the Rockies and Plains.