A brief reprieve ahead from the cold, snow

Across the Corn Belt, a cold weather pattern remains in place, curtailing nearly all spring fieldwork. Soils are saturated in parts of the lower Midwest, while snow remains on the ground in much of the upper Midwest. Currently, light snow showers are occurring in several areas of the Corn Belt.

On the Plains, cool conditions linger. The spell of chilly weather peaked on April 7, when temperatures dipped below 10° in parts of northern Kansas and to 20° or below as far south as northern Oklahoma and the northern panhandle of Texas. Producers are monitoring jointing winter wheat for any signs of freeze injury. Currently, a few light rain showers are occurring on the central Plains.

In the South, cool conditions prevail, except across Florida’s peninsula. Rain is mainly confined to the Atlantic Coast States, from Virginia to northern Florida. Producers across the interior Southeast, stretching as far south as northern sections of Mississippi and Alabama, are monitoring a variety of crops, including winter wheat, ornamentals, blooming fruits, and emerged summer crops, following a freeze on April 8.

In the West, dry weather prevails, aside from a few snow showers in the central Rockies. Cool weather in the Rockies contrasts with above-normal temperatures in the Far West. For the remainder of Monday, locally heavy rain may occur in the southern Atlantic States, mainly in parts of northern Florida.

During the next several days, a temporary weather-pattern change will result in warmth shifting from the West to the East and cool air briefly engulfing the western U.S. During the transition, precipitation will be light across most of the country. Late in the week, however, snow can be expected across the nation’s northern tier, while rain showers will develop in the lower Mississippi Valley and environs. Elsewhere, unsettled, showery weather will prevail from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies, while dry weather will persist during the next 5 days from southern California to the southern High Plains.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of cooler-than-normal conditions nationwide, except for near- to above-normal temperatures in the middle and southern Atlantic States and southern sections of the Rockies and High Plains. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal weather in most of the country should contrast with below-normal precipitation across central and southern parts of the Rockies and Plains.