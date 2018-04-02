Cold, wet pattern to continue across the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, significantly below-normal temperatures prevail, with this Monday morning’s temperatures locally falling below 10° as far south as northern Missouri and central Illinois. In addition, snow remains on the ground in parts of the southern Corn Belt, following Sunday’s snowfall. On April 1, snowfall totals included 4.7 inches in Lincoln, Illinois, and 2.1 inches in Indianapolis, Indiana.

On the Plains, Freeze Warnings were in effect early Monday in much of Oklahoma, while this Monday morning’s temperatures dipped to 20° as far south as northern Kansas. Unusually cold weather also prevails on the northern Plains, accompanied by some snow. In contrast, mild, breezy conditions are developing across the southern High Plains, leading to an increased risk of wildfires.

In the South, warmth across much of the region favors planting activities and other spring fieldwork. However, cooler air is overspreading the mid-South and interior Southeast, accompanied by a few rain showers.

In the West, scattered showers are confined to the Pacific Northwest and the northern Rockies, accompanied by cold weather. Farther south, warm, dry, breezy weather prevails in California and the Southwest.

A steady procession of storms will maintain cool, unsettled conditions in the Northwest and from the mid- South into the Northeast. For the remainder of Monday, a disturbance near the Atlantic Coast will produce some additional rain and snow in the Northeast before departing. Meanwhile, a new storm will emerge from the West, crossing the central Plains on Tuesday and reaching the Northeast by mid-week. That storm will produce widespread snow from the northern Rockies into the Great Lakes region, as well as showers and thunderstorms across the South. Toward week’s end, a subsequent storm will also result in precipitation (rain and snow) across a broad area. As a result, 5-day precipitation totals could reach 1 to 3 inches from the mid-South into the Northeast, with higher amounts expected in the Pacific Northwest. In contrast, dry weather will prevail from southern California to the southern High Plains.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures from the Plains to the northern and middle Atlantic Coast, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail across the Deep South and much of the West. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across most of the country should contrast with drier-than-normal conditions in the upper Great Lakes region and the southern High Plains.