A welcome change in weather underway

Across the Corn Belt, chilly weather lingers in the Ohio Valley, where Frost and Freeze advisories were in effect early Monday. Meanwhile, much warmer air is overspreading the western Corn Belt, promoting an acceleration of corn planting and other spring fieldwork.

On the Plains, a storm system is emerging from the western U.S., preceded by warm, windy weather. Despite last week’s showers, an elevated wildfire threat exists Monday across the central and southern High Plains. Meanwhile, sharply cooler weather is overspreading the northern High Plains, accompanied by a few rain showers, halting planting operations that had just gotten underway in recent days.

In the South, drier, warmer weather favors fieldwork. Frost and Freeze Advisories were in effect early Monday in the southern Appalachians and neighboring areas, but a warm-up is commencing with sunrise.

In the West, much cooler weather prevails, following last week’s record-setting warmth. Precipitation—a mix of rain showers and high-elevation snow—is falling across the northern Rockies and northern Intermountain West. Farther south, however, critically dry conditions accompany windy weather in much of the Southwest, leading to an elevated wildfire threat and some blowing dust.

During the next several days, a complex storm system will affect the nation’s mid-section. Potential hazards related to the slow-moving storm may include an elevated wildfire threat from the Southwest to the central and southern High Plains; locally severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes across the Plains, Midwest, and mid-South; late-season snow in the northern and central Rockies and environs; and heavy rain (locally 1 to 2 inches or more) from central Texas into the Great Lakes region. In contrast, dry weather will prevail through week’s end in much of the Southeast and Desert Southwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to below-normal temperatures across much of the eastern half of the U.S., while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail in portions of the northern and southern Atlantic regions, as well as areas from the Pacific Coast to the High Plains. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation across most of the country should contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions in parts of the Southeast and southern sections of the Rockies and High Plains.