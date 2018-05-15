Planting progress improves across the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, a broken line of showers stretches from Michigan to Missouri. The rain is slowing a previously rapid fieldwork pace, but is benefiting recently emerged corn and soybeans. In Illinois, soybeans were 66% planted and 24% emerged by May 13, compared to the respective 5-year averages of 24 and 6%. Meanwhile, warmer, drier weather in the upper Midwest favors an acceleration of fieldwork. Only 21% of South Dakota’s intended corn acreage had been planted by May 13, compared to the average of 61%.

On the Plains, warm, dry weather in Montana and the Dakotas is promoting planting, emergence, and establishment of spring-sown crops. Despite recent progress, U.S. spring wheat planting (58% complete, vs. 67% on average) and emergence (14% complete, vs. 36% on average) remained behind schedule on May 13. Farther south, beneficial but widely scattered showers dot the central and southern Plains. On the 13th, more than half of the winter wheat was rated very poor to poor in Oklahoma (65%), Texas (59%), and Kansas (51%).

In the South, locally heavy showers in the southern Atlantic States are halting fieldwork but easing or eradicating pockets of drought. Elsewhere, warm, humid weather favors a rapid crop development pace.

In the West, warmth in the northern Rockies continues to melt high-elevation snow and contribute to elevated river levels. Most of the West is experiencing dry weather, although cool conditions prevail in California.

A disturbance over the eastern Gulf of Mexico will continue to produce locally heavy showers in the southern Atlantic States, regardless of further development. Later in the week, heavy rain will spread northward along the East Coast and through the Appalachians, boosting 5-day totals to 2 to 4 inches or more from Florida to southern New England. A separate area of scattered showers and thunderstorms will affect the nation’s midsection, with 1- to 2-inch totals possible across the Plains and upper Midwest. Showery weather will also prevail in the Northwest, but dry conditions will cover southern California, the Desert Southwest, and the western Gulf Coast region. Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures and precipitation across most of the country. Warmth will be most likely across the Northwest and Southeast, while drier-than-normal weather should be limited to parts of southern and eastern Texas and from Montana into the upper Great Lakes region.