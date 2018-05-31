Rain pattern winding-down across the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, the remnants of Tropical Depression Alberto are exiting Michigan into southern Canada, having provided much-need soil moisture to central portions of the region over the past 24 hours. Nevertheless, pockets of dryness persist from northern Missouri and southeastern Iowa into Indiana.

On the Plains, hot weather is intensifying and spreading north. Triple-digit heat is expected Thursday in southern portions of the region, while 90s are expected as far north as South Dakota. Surplus soil moisture in the northern half of the region contrasts with localized but pronounced moisture shortages on the southern Plains.

In the South, warm, humid, showery weather continues over the Southeast. Meanwhile, a disturbance is clipping northern portions of the Delta, though the rain from this system is largely bypassing the area; the western and central Gulf Coast States have become unfavorably dry over the past 30 to 60 days.

In the West, a cold front continues to push slowly south and east, providing notably cooler conditions to much of the region. Showers persist in the vicinity of the front from northern portions of California and the Great Basin into the Northwest and northern Rockies.

A pair of disturbances — one currently over the east-central Plains and the other in the northern Great Lakes—will march east, with the northern system weakening while the southern low stalls upon reaching the Mid-Atlantic Coast. The two will combine to produce widespread showers in lower portions of the Corn Belt and Ohio Valley and from the Mid-Atlantic into the Northeast, with the latter regions susceptible to potentially heavy rain and localized flash flooding over the weekend. Meanwhile, heat will intensify on the Plains before a cold front currently over the northern Rockies brings a brief respite to the northern half of the region. Rain associated with the front will be locally heavy but largely confined to areas along the Canadian border. Out west, hot, dry weather will return, save for cooler, showery conditions in the Northwest and potentially heavy showers in the eastern Four Corners Region Sunday into Monday.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for above-normal temperatures over much of the central, southern, and western U.S., with cooler-than-normal conditions confined to the nation’s northern and eastern tiers. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal rainfall over much of the U.S. will contrast with pockets of wetter-than-normal weather in the Southeast, Upper Midwest, and lower Four Corners.