Summer-like; limited rainfall for the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, showers and thunderstorms continue to pepper the upper Midwest, boosting topsoil moisture for emerging corn and soybeans. Meanwhile, warm, dry weather prevails across the eastern Corn Belt, where pockets of short-term dryness have begun to develop.

On the Plains, showers are primarily concentrated across Kansas and Oklahoma. Hot weather has developed throughout the nation’s mid-section, promoting a rapid crop development pace but increasing crop-water requirements. Friday’s high temperatures will approach or reach 100° as far north as western Kansas.

In the South, warm, humid, showery weather persists, maintaining abundant moisture reserves for summer crops in most areas. On May 20, topsoil moisture was rated at least one-third surplus in Virginia (46% surplus), North Carolina (39%), and South Carolina (36%). However, one area that is being affected by drought, and remains dry, includes portions of the Texas Gulf Coast region.

In the West, showers are mostly confined to northern California and southern Oregon. In addition, a surge of cool air is spreading across California and environs, leading to some late-season snowfall in the highest elevations of the Sierra Nevada. Farther inland, warmth covers the Rockies and Intermountain West.

A tropical cyclone has formed near the Yucatan Peninsula. During the holiday week, potential U.S. tropical impacts may include heavy rain in Florida and the eastern Gulf Coast region, as well as tropical storm-force winds (39 mph or greater) and a coastal storm surge. In the Southeast, 5-day rainfall totals could reach 2 to 8 inches or more. Meanwhile, generally dry weather from southern California to Texas should contrast with showery conditions from northern California and the northern Great Basin into the upper Great Lakes region. During the next several days, very warm weather will dominate the Plains and Midwest, while cooler-than-normal conditions can be expected to spread inland from the Pacific Coast and to develop along the Atlantic Seaboard.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of warmer-than-normal weather nationwide, except for near-normal temperatures along the Pacific Coast. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal rainfall across most of the country should contrast with drier-than-normal conditions in a few areas, including New England, the Pacific Northwest, and the south-central U.S.