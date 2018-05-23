Summer-like pattern across much of the Heartland

Across the Corn Belt, showers and thunderstorms are overspreading the upper Midwest, where corn and soybean planting has advanced quickly in recent days but remains mostly behind schedule. On May 20, corn planting was at least 10 percentage points behind the respective state averages in South Dakota (66% planted), Wisconsin (56% planted), and Michigan (50% planted).

On the Plains, scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to slow fieldwork but boost topsoil for rangeland, pastures, and summer crops. On May 20, one-quarter to one-third of the rangeland and pastures were rated in very poor to poor condition in Colorado (32%), Kansas (31%), Texas (31%), and North Dakota (26%).

In the South, warm, humid weather prevails, accompanied by scattered showers. Rain is beneficial in the mid- South, parts of which have trended dry in recent weeks. In contrast, very wet conditions have developed in portions of the southern Atlantic States, following a 2-week period with almost daily rainfall.

In the West, cool weather in California contrasts with ongoing warmth in the Pacific Northwest. Locally heavy showers, along with melting snow, are increasing the flood potential in parts of the northern Rockies.

A low-pressure system over the western Caribbean Sea will drift northward, possibly acquiring tropical or subtropical characteristics. Regardless of development, an extremely wet weather pattern will persist in parts of the Southeast, where 5-day rainfall totals could reach 2 to 5 inches or more. Meanwhile, an array of disturbances will maintain showery conditions across the Plains and parts of the North, with some areas receiving as much as 1 to 2 inches during the next 5 days. In contrast, dry weather will prevail through week’s end in the Southwest. Elsewhere, above-normal temperatures will cover much of the nation for the remainder of the week; exceptions will include northern New England, the Far West, and the lower Southeast.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of warmer-than-normal weather nationwide, except for near-normal temperatures in Florida. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal rainfall across most of the country should contrast with drier-than-normal conditions in a few areas, including Texas, New England, the upper Midwest, and the Pacific Northwest. Very wet weather may persist in the Southeast.