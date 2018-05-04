Warmer days for the Corn Belt, wetter in spots, too

Across the Corn Belt, showers are further delaying fieldwork in Great Lakes Region. In contrast, dry, warmer weather across the Upper Midwest is enabling corn, soybean, and spring wheat planting after a very slow start.

On the Plains, sunny skies and warmer temperatures in the north are promoting winter wheat development and spring wheat planting following protracted delays brought on by a colder-than-normal April. Recent rain benefited vegetative winter wheat on the central Plains but largely bypassed the core extreme to exceptional drought areas on the southern High Plains.

In the South, dry, warm weather favors fieldwork. Soil moisture is mostly adequate for crop development, though dryness concerns are increasing in the lower Southeast as well as southern Florida.

In the West, sunny, warmer weather is promoting fieldwork and winter wheat development, although spotty showers are sweeping across the Pacific Northwest.

A cold front accelerating eastward will remain the focus for locally heavy showers as it sweeps across the eastern U.S. Rain associated with the front will be heaviest (locally an inch or more) from the Tennessee and lower Ohio Valleys into the Mid-Atlantic, while the tail end of the front produces localized downpours in south-central Texas. In contrast, rainfall will largely bypass the Southeast and Gulf Coast Region. However, an area of disturbed weather east of the Bahamas will push west, bringing showers to central and southern Florida. Out west, mostly dry, increasingly warm weather is expected, with summer-like heat developing from southern California into the Four Corners.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for above-normal temperatures across much of the Nation, with near-normal temperatures isolated to southern Texas and the upper Great Lakes. Drier-than-normal conditions are anticipated from the central and southern Plains to the central and northern Atlantic Coast, while above-normal rainfall is expected in Florida, the Corn Belt, and Pacific Northwest.