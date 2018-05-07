Warmer, but wetter days ahead for the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, dry weather favors spring fieldwork, including corn and soybean planting. Some planting delays persist, however, in upper Midwestern areas—mainly in parts of Iowa and southern Wisconsin—that received at least 2 to 4 inches of rain last week.

On the Plains, above-normal temperatures are promoting the emergence and growth of spring-sown crops, as well as winter wheat development. A few rain showers are developing across the northern High Plains, while severe to exceptional drought (D2 to D4 on the latest U.S. Drought Monitor) remains deeply entrenched on the southern High Plains.

In the South, dry weather prevails, following weekend rain showers. However, rain largely bypassed the southern Atlantic region, parts of which remain unfavorably dry.

In the West, warm, mostly dry weather prevails, despite widespread cloudiness. The most significant

precipitation is falling in the northernmost Rockies, where a few showers are occurring.

Warmth will cover the western and central U.S. for much of the week, but markedly cooler air will arrive across the North, starting on Thursday. During the weekend, cool air will also surge southward through the nation’s mid-section. Widespread precipitation will occur in conjunction with the cool outbreak, with 5-day totals expected to reach 1 to 2 inches or more from the northern Rockies into the upper Great Lakes region. In contrast, little or no rain will fall from California to the southern Atlantic States, except for some late-week showers across southern Florida.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of warmer-than-normal weather in

the eastern and western U.S., while near- to below-normal temperatures can be expected across large sections of the Plains and Midwest. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal conditions east of the Mississippi River should contrast with near- to below-normal rainfall from the Pacific Coast to the Plains.