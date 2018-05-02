Weather largely favorable across the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, showers are further delaying fieldwork in central portions of the region. In contrast, drier, warmer weather across the Upper Midwest is allowing producers to commence planting of corn, soybeans and spring wheat.

On the Plains, below-normal temperatures across the north are maintaining a much-slower-than-normal pace of winter wheat development as well as spring planting and emergence. Farther south, showers are chipping away at the northern periphery of the southern Plains’ drought, though the core drought areas remain dry.

In the South, dry, warm weather favors fieldwork. Soil moisture is mostly favorable for crop development, though dryness concerns persist in southern portions of Alabama and Georgia as well as southern Florida.

In the West, warm, sunny weather in northern California and the Northwest is promoting winter wheat development. In contrast, widespread showers continue over the Four Corners States, providing localized drought relief; however, the precipitation is not sufficient to put much of a dent into this season’s drought.

High pressure anchored along the Southeast Coast will maintain dry, very warm weather over the eastern third of the Nation through the end of the week. Meanwhile, a slow-moving cold front over the Nation’s mid-section will be the focus for periods of rain, as a series of disturbances track northeastward along this boundary. In addition, an upper-air disturbance will maintain widespread showers over the Four Corners Region before drifting onto the central Plains by week’s end. The greatest chance for heavy rain (an inch or more) over the next five days will be over central portions of the Rockies and Plains, the central and eastern Corn Belt, and across central Texas. Out west, chilly, unsettled conditions will shift southeastward over the Four Corners and be replaced by dry, warmer-than-normal weather as the week progresses.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for above-normal temperatures across much of the Nation, especially west of the Mississippi as well as the Southeast and New England. Drier-than-normal conditions are likewise anticipated over much of the contiguous U.S., with above-normal rainfall confined the Florida as well as the southern half of the Rockies and High Plains.