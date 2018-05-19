Weather pattern largely favors Summer crop growth

Across the Corn Belt, corn and soybean planting activities, as well as summer crop emergence and growth, continue in many areas under a warm, dry regime. However, locally heavy showers are spreading across the middle Mississippi Valley and developing in the westernmost Corn Belt.

On the Plains, widespread showers and thunderstorms from Nebraska northward are slowing fieldwork but generally benefiting winter grains and summer crops. On May 13, prior to the recent and ongoing rainfall, North Dakota’s topsoil moisture was rated 47% very short to short. Meanwhile, widely scattered showers dot the southern Plains, where more sustained rainfall is needed to ease the effects of a punishing drought.

In the South, warm, humid weather persists. Southeastern showers have become less widespread, but remain locally heavy. Currently, some of the heaviest rain is falling in the southern Mid-Atlantic region, where pockets of flash flooding and river flooding are occurring.

In the West, scattered showers linger across the northern half of the region, accompanied by cool conditions. In contrast, dry, breezy weather is leading to an elevated risk of wildfires in the Southwest, particularly across the drought-affected southern Rockies.

Heavy Eastern showers will continue into the weekend but will subside thereafter, although river flooding in the Mid-Atlantic region may persist into next week. Meanwhile, a very active weather pattern will prevail during the next several days across the nation’s mid-section, including the Plains and Midwest. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 2 to 4 inches on the central Plains and 1 to 3 inches across the lower Midwest. Showery weather will also cover the Northwest, but dry conditions will prevail in southern California and the Desert Southwest. During the weekend, a surge of cool air will cover the Plains and Midwest, leading to the possibility of weekend frost from the northern Plains into the upper Great Lakes region.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of warmer-than-normal weather nationwide, except for near-normal temperatures in Florida and near- to below-normal temperatures in northern New England. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal rainfall across most of the country should contrast with drier-than-normal conditions in the Pacific Northwest, southern Texas, and the Great Lakes region.