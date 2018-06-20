Damp, showery weather to continue

Across the Corn Belt, scattered showers and thunderstorms are maintaining generally favorable growing conditions for corn and soybeans. However, pockets of drought in the southwestern Corn Belt have left soybeans rated 19% very poor to poor in Missouri, where topsoil moisture was rated 67% very short to short on June 17.

On the Plains, locally heavy showers and thunderstorms are affecting Nebraska and portions of neighboring states. A separate area of rain is falling across the northern High Plains. In contrast, dry weather has returned across the southern High Plains, where recent rainfall provided only limited drought relief. On June 17, topsoil moisture was rated more than one-half very short to short in Texas (73%), Oklahoma (67%), Colorado (60%), and Kansas (55%). On the same date, more than one-quarter (26%) of the U.S. cotton crop was rated in very poor to poor condition, led by Texas (39%) and Oklahoma (24%).

In the South, locally heavy showers in the western Gulf Coast region are easing or eradicating dryness that had developed in recent weeks. Elsewhere in the South, hot, humid weather favors a rapid crop development pace.

In the West, cool, showery weather lingers across the northern Rockies. Dry weather covers the remainder of the West, while hot weather is overspreading northern California and the Pacific Northwest.

A wet pattern will prevail during the next few days along a west-to-east axis stretching from the central Plains into the Mid-Atlantic region. The heaviest rain will occur along a slow-moving cold front that will generally separate hot, humid weather across the South from cool, dry air across the nation’s northern tier. A low-pressure system migrating eastward along the front will further help to focus rainfall, which could total 2 to 4 inches or more from Nebraska to the central Appalachians. Meanwhile, showers will soon subside in the northern Rockies, but will return at week’s end. Elsewhere, dry weather in California and the Southwest will contrast with local downpours (2 to 8 inches or more) in the western Gulf Coast region.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures nearly nationwide. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal weather from the central Plains into the Ohio Valley and much of the eastern U.S. should contrast with near- to below-normal rainfall in several areas, including the West, the northern Plains, the upper Midwest, and the western Gulf Coast region.