Drier for now; heat, humidity build by the weekend

Across the Corn Belt, showers and thunderstorms are maintaining generally favorable growing conditions for summer crops. On June 10, roughly three-quarters of U.S. corn (77%) and soybeans (74%) were rated in good to excellent condition. However, unfavorable dryness persists in a few spots, including northern Missouri. Currently, Missouri leads the Midwest in corn and soybeans rated very poor to poor—12 and 15%, respectively.

On the Plains, scattered showers and thunderstorms linger in several areas. However, the drought-affected southern High Plains continue to experience mostly dry weather and above-normal temperatures. On June 10, one-fifth to one-third of the cotton was rated very poor to poor in Texas (31%) and Oklahoma (22%).

In the South, hot, dry weather in the western Gulf Coast region is reducing soil moisture for crops such as cotton and rice. In contrast, humid, showery weather is causing some crop-quality concerns in the southern Atlantic States. In North Carolina, 17% of the corn and cotton crops were rated very poor to poor on June 10.

In the West, hot weather is overspreading the Pacific Coast States and intensifying across the Great Basin and the Four Corners States. Dry weather throughout the region favors fieldwork and crop development. On June 10, winter wheat was 71% headed in Idaho, compared to the 5-year average of 54%.

Despite the prevalence of near- or above-normal temperatures, widespread showers will continue in many areas. During the next 5 days, some of the most significant rain—locally 1 to 3 inches or more—should fall from the Midwest into the Southeast. The Plains will also receive occasional showers. Late in the week, the remnants of eastern Pacific Hurricane Bud should arrive in the drought-stricken Southwest, sparking much-needed rainfall. Late-week showers may also develop in the western Gulf Coast region.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures and rainfall across most of the country. Cooler-than-normal conditions will be limited to the central and southern Rockies and environs, while drier-than-normal weather should be limited to the southern Mid-Atlantic region and the Pacific Northwest.