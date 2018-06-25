An extended period of heat & humidity ahead

Across the Corn Belt, showery weather persists. Currently, the heaviest rain is falling across the western Corn Belt and the Ohio Valley. Producers in several areas, mainly across the northern and western Corn Belt, are dealing with standing water and excessive soil moisture, even as soil moisture shortages persist in portions of the southwestern Corn Belt.

On the Plains, showers and thunderstorms are heaviest from Nebraska to Oklahoma. In spite of the stormy weather, a few areas—notably much of North Dakota and western Texas—have not received widespread, soaking rainfall in recent days.

In the South, mostly dry weather prevails in the western Gulf Coast region, following last week’s excessive rainfall and flooding. Warm, humid conditions throughout the region are promoting a rapid crop development pace, although pockets of excessive soil moisture are causing fieldwork disruptions.

In the West, several large wildfires are burning in northern California and the Pacific Northwest. In Lake County, California, the 7,700-acre Pawnee fire has destroyed nearly two dozen structures and remains fully uncontained. Dry weather prevails throughout the West, except for a few showers in Washington.

A slow-moving disturbance currently crossing the nation’s mid-section will drift eastward, reaching the Northeast by Thursday. Locally heavy rainfall associated with that disturbance could reach 1 to 3 inches or more in the Midwestern and Eastern States. Subsequently, a new storm system will emerge from the West late in the week. Hot weather in advance of the late-week storm will result in significantly above-normal temperatures in the central and eastern U.S. Widespread triple-digit heat (high temperatures of 100° or greater) can be expected during the mid- to late-week period on the central and southern Plains.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of hotter-than-normal conditions along and east of a line from the southern Rockies to the Red River (of the North) Valley, while near- to below-normal temperatures can be expected across the northern High Plains and much of the West. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal rainfall across most of the country should contrast with drier-than-normal weather in the Northeast and the central and southern Plains.