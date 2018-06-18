Heat to abate; wet, active pattern for the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, a cold front extending from Michigan to Nebraska is helping to focus widespread showers and thunderstorms. Cooler weather prevails in the upper Midwest, but high humidity levels and significantly above-normal temperatures persist in the southern and eastern Corn Belt.

On the Plains, markedly cooler air covers the northwestern half of the region, accompanied by widespread showers. Meanwhile, drought-affected rangeland, pastures, and summer crops on the southern High Plains are benefiting from weekend rainfall, which totaled 1 to 2 inches or more in many locations.

In the South, a disturbance over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico is producing drought-easing showers in the western half of the Gulf Coast region. Hot, humid weather covers the remainder of the South, promoting a rapid pace of crop development.

In the West, weekend showers associated with the remnants of eastern Pacific Hurricane Bud provided some localized drought relief, especially in New Mexico and southeastern Arizona. Currently, dry weather has returned across the Southwest, but cool, wet weather prevails across the northern Rockies and northern Intermountain West.

Cooler weather will prevail for the remainder of the week in several areas of the country. However, heat will linger for the next few days in much of the eastern U.S. and gradually return across the Far West. By week’s end, significantly above-normal temperatures should be mainly confined to the southwestern and south-central U.S. Meanwhile, heavy rain will affect numerous areas, including the western Gulf Coast region and a broad swath stretching from the northern Rockies into the Mid-Atlantic States. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 4 to 10 inches along and near the Texas coast and 2 to 4 inches in the western Corn Belt and environs. Dry weather will be mostly limited to California, the Southwest, and the upper Great Lakes region.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures and rainfall across most of the country. Cooler-than-normal conditions will be limited to the central Plains, while drier-than-normal weather should be confined to northern New England, the upper Great Lakes region, and the Far West.