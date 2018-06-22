Heat & humidity to dominate the Heartand next week

Across the Corn Belt, showers provided abundant to locally excessive levels of moisture for corn and soybean establishment. Rain missed most drought-affected locations in the southwestern Corn Belt.

On the Plains, unsettled weather generated heavy showers and thunderstorms in northern Texas and Oklahoma, and scattered, lighter rain farther north. Heat and dryness persists, however, in West Texas, limiting moisture for upland cotton.

In the South, warm, humid weather, accompanied by widely scattered showers, is promoting rapid summer crop development. Some thunderstorms may become severe. Showers were finally dissipating over South Texas.

In the West, mild, showery weather lingers over the northern Rockies as warmer, drier weather continues to dominate a large area spanning parts of California, Nevada, and the southern Four Corners Region. Daytime highs may again approach dangerous levels (110°) for farm activities at some locales, and much of California and the Four Corners Region remains under a high risk for the spread of wildfires.

The nation’s midsection will remain the focus for stormy weather through the weekend, with a potential for strong storms and localized flooding over the central and southern Plains. Three-day rainfall totals of 2 inches or more are possible from Nebraska to eastern Oklahoma, and heavy rain is forecast to move into drought-affected sections of northern Missouri early next week. However, the bulk of the rain may miss the southern High Plains, with warmth and dryness expected to persist in farming areas of West Texas. Warm, dry weather will also continue to dominate much of the West, including California and the Four Corners Region, though dangerous heat should gradually abate in southern agricultural areas.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook depicts above-normal temperatures throughout the nation, the lone exception being Montana and environs. Above-normal rainfall is forecast from the northern Plains to the Ohio Valley and in parts of the Deep South and Florida. Drier-than-normal conditions are expected in New England, the southern Plains, and the Pacific Northwest.