Hotter days ahead for much of the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, dry weather favors late-season planting efforts. However, near- to above-normal temperatures in the western Corn Belt contrast with cool conditions in the Ohio Valley and the lower Great Lakes region. A few pockets of Midwestern dryness persist, despite numerous rain showers in recent days.

On the Plains, thunderstorms are pounding parts of Texas and environs, delivering much-needed moisture for heat- and drought-stressed summer crops but resulting in localized wind and hail damage. Currently, showers extend as far north as Kansas and southern Nebraska. Meanwhile, hot weather is developing across the northern Plains, where Monday’s high temperature will exceed 90° as far north as eastern Montana.

In the South, favorably dry weather follows a protracted period of rainy, humid weather that has caused widespread fieldwork delays and has threatened the quality of some hay, winter wheat, and fruit crops. Significant flooding continues along several rivers in the southern Mid-Atlantic region.

In the West, warm, dry weather prevails, except for cooler-than-normal conditions in the Pacific Northwest. Several wildfires, in various stages of containment, continue to burn in the Southwest. The two largest fires, both in drought-stricken New Mexico, have each charred more than 30,000 acres of vegetation.

Hot weather re-developing across the nation’s mid-section will expand and intensify as the week progresses, encompassing much of the western and central U.S. Temperatures will routinely exceed 100° across the southern half of the Plains and the Desert Southwest. However, near- to below-normal temperatures will linger during the next several days in the East. Meanwhile, rainfall across the Deep South will shift from Texas to Florida. Farther north, a pair of cold fronts traversing the northern Plains, Midwest, and Northeast will help to focus shower and thunderstorm activity. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches in the upper Midwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions in the Pacific Northwest. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal rainfall across large parts of the country should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in a few areas, including the Southeast, Pacific Northwest, and portions of the Southwest.