A comfortable, mid-Summer pattern ahead

Across the Corn Belt, near- or below-normal temperatures favor reproductive to filling summer crops. Showers, in the vicinity of a cold front, are confined to the upper Midwest. On July 22, Missouri led the Midwest with topsoil moisture rated 77% very short to short, followed by Michigan at 68%.

On the Plains, temperatures have fallen to near-normal levels in Oklahoma and Texas, following the recent heat wave. However, some rangeland, pastures, and crops are still exhibiting signs of stress; in Texas, more than one-third of the cotton (49%), rangeland and pastures (42%), and sorghum (35%) were rated very poor to poor on July 22. Meanwhile, cool air is arriving across the northern Plains, preceded by scattered showers.

In the South, a flash-flood threat persists in portions of the southern Mid-Atlantic region. Elsewhere, warm, dry weather is promoting fieldwork and a rapid crop development pace from the western Gulf Coast region to the Mississippi Delta.

In the West, an impressive heat wave continues to grip the Pacific Coast States and the Desert Southwest. The heat, accompanied by mostly dry weather, is depleting topsoil moisture and boosting irrigation demands. On July 22, Oregon led the western U.S. with topsoil moisture rated 78% very short to short.

During the next few days, cool weather will further expand its reach across the central and eastern U.S., while excessive heat will continue in much of the West. Showers in the Atlantic Coast States will gradually diminish in coverage and intensity, although additional rainfall totals could reach 1 to 4 inches or more. In contrast, showers will become more numerous across central sections of the Rockies and Plains. However, dry weather will prevail in the western Gulf Coast region and much of the Far West.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures across much of the central and eastern U.S., while hotter-than-normal conditions will be confined to the Northeast, southern Florida, the Rio Grande Valley, and the West. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal rainfall across the northern and central Plains and the West should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather on the southern Plains and from the Mississippi Valley eastward.