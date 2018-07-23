Cool mid-Summer days ahead for the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, mostly dry weather accompanies near- or below-normal temperatures. In the last several weeks, spotty dryness has adversely affected some pastures and summer crops in primarily the northeastern and southwestern Corn Belt (e.g. Michigan and Missouri, respectively), while abundant rainfall has occurred across the upper Midwest.

On the Plains, lingering heat across central and southern Texas is maintaining stress on crops and livestock. In contrast, below-normal temperatures cover the northern and central Plains. Scattered showers are primarily confined to the central Plains.

In the South, heavy showers continue to spark local flooding in portions of the middle and southern Atlantic States. Showers also extend westward along the Gulf Coast into Louisiana, but hot, dry weather persists in the western Gulf Coast region.

In the West, hot, mostly dry weather prevails. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect Monday for much of the Desert Southwest, where Monday’s high temperatures could approach 120°. More than four dozen fires, in various stages of containment, are burning in the western U.S.—many of them in the Pacific Northwest.

As the week progresses, cool conditions will become more deeply entrenched across the central and eastern U.S., but hot, humid weather will linger across the Deep South. However, very hot weather will persist in much of the Far West. Meanwhile, heavy showers in the eastern U.S. could result in additional rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches or more, especially from Florida into the Northeast. In contrast, little or no rain will fall during the next 5 days from central and eastern Texas into the lower Ohio Valley. Late in the week, showers will become more numerous across the Rockies and central Plains, but mostly dry weather will continue in the Far West.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of cooler-than-normal conditions across much of the central and eastern U.S., while hotter-than-normal weather will be confined to New England, the Deep South, and the Far West. Meanwhile, above-normal rainfall from the central and southern Plains to the Atlantic Seaboard should contrast with drier-than-normal conditions across northern sections of the Rockies and Plains.