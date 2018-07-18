Cool, mid-Summer pattern ahead for the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, cool, dry weather prevails, except for a few showers in Missouri. In general, growing conditions remain favorable for corn and soybeans, although crops and pastures are exhibiting various degrees of drought stress Missouri and Michigan, as well as parts of neighboring states.

On the Plains, scattered showers and thunderstorms extend as far south as Oklahoma. However, hot, dry weather prevails in Texas, where topsoil moisture was rated 64% very short to short on July 15, and summer crops such as cotton and sorghum continue to experience drought stress.

In the South, showery weather prevails from the Mississippi Delta to the southern Atlantic Coast. In addition, some beneficial showers are locally easing dry conditions across the mid-South. In contrast, hot, dry weather continues to increase crop and pastures stress in the western Gulf Coast region.

In the West, monsoon-related shower activity has shifted westward into parts of Arizona and southern California. Hot weather covers the region, except in the Desert Southwest and along the Pacific Coast. Wildfire activity has begun to make its seasonal shift into the Northwest, exacerbated by the hot, dry weather regime.

Hot, dry weather will persist for the remainder of the week across much of northern California and the Northwest, as well as the south-central U.S. In contrast, periods of heavy rain across the lower Southeast will result in 5-day totals of at least 2 to 5 inches. Meanwhile, an organized area of rain will spread eastward from the northern and central Plains, crossing the Midwest before reaching the Atlantic Coast by week’s end. Elsewhere, Southwestern showers will be generally light and scattered during the next several days.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures across the northern and central Plains and the Midwest, while warmer-than-normal weather will cover the West, Northeast, and Deep South. Meanwhile, below-normal rainfall across much of the West, Midwest, and lower Rio Grande Valley should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in the East, as well as central sections of the Rockies and High Plains.