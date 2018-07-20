A cool Summertime pattern for the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, cool, showery weather prevails across the upper Midwest. Showers are also sweeping across the eastern Complex, where severe thunderstorms may develop later Friday.

On the Plains, intense heat is maintaining stress on crops and livestock across roughly the southern half of the region. On July 19, daily-record high temperatures were established in Texas locations such as Wichita Falls (112°), Borger (109°), and Dallas-Ft. Worth (108°), and similar readings can be expected again Friday. In contrast, cool weather prevails across Nebraska and the Dakotas.

In the South, unsettled, humid, showery weather prevails. A day after deadly thunderstorms ripped across southwestern Missouri, the greatest threat for severe weather has shifted eastward into the Tennessee Valley and environs. Meanwhile, heavy rain in the southern Atlantic States could result in flash flooding. In stark contrast, hot, dry weather in the western Gulf Coast region is increasing stress on crops such as rice and cotton.

In the West, isolated showers associated with the Southwestern monsoon circulation are occurring in the southern Great Basin and the Four Corners States. Meanwhile, an elevated threat of wildfire activity exists in parts of the Northwest, where hot, dry conditions persist.

Excessively hot weather will persist through the weekend on the southern Plains, followed by favorably cooler conditions next week. Heat will continue, however, across much of the western U.S. In contrast, most areas east of the Mississippi River will experience periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 2 to 6 inches or more in the middle and southern Atlantic States, while 1- to 3-inch totals can be expected from the eastern Corn Belt into the Northeast. Conversely, dry weather will prevail during the next 5 days in the western Gulf Coast region and from the southern Plains into the southwestern Corn Belt. Dry weather will also cover the Northwest, while scattered showers will stretch from the Southwest to the northern Plains.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures across the Plains, Midwest, and mid-South, while hotter-than-normal weather will prevail in Florida, Texas, New England, and the western U.S. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across much of the country should contrast with drier-than-normal conditions from the Pacific Northwest into the upper Midwest.