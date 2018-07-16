Cooler days ahead for parts of the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, patchy, short-term dryness persists in several areas, including much of Michigan and a broad area centered on northern Missouri, resulting in an increase in stress on pastures and crops such as corn and soybeans. Currently, widely scattered showers are affecting the eastern half of the Corn Belt.

On the Plains, scattered showers are most numerous across Colorado, Kansas, and Oklahoma. Drought continues to adversely affect some rangeland, pastures, and summer crops from the southern High Plains into eastern Kansas.

In the South, a warm, humid weather pattern continues to feature scattered showers and thunderstorms—except in the western Gulf Coast region. Although most crops remain well-watered, patchy dryness has developed in portions of the mid-South and southern Mid-Atlantic States.

In the West, an active monsoon circulation is helping to pepper the Four Corners States and portions of the Intermountain region with scattered showers. In recent days, monsoon-related showers have locally reduced irrigation demands, curbed the threat of wildfires, and aided drought-stressed rangeland and pastures. However, hot, mostly dry weather persists across northern California and the Northwest.

Hot, mostly dry weather will prevail for the remainder of the week in northern California and the Northwest, as well as the south-central U.S. Meanwhile, showers will continue across the Southwest, but may become more scattered as the week progresses. In contrast, frequent showers will occur from the central and southern Plains to the Atlantic Seaboard. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 2 to 5 inches or more from the eastern Gulf Coast region to the southern Atlantic Coast. Many other locations across the central and eastern U.S. could receive as much as 1 to 2 inches of rain during the next 5 days.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions from the upper Midwest to the southern Appalachians. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal rainfall across much of the western and central U.S. should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in the East and in a belt stretching from the Great Basin to the central High Plains.