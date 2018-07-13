A favorable pattern shift ahead for the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, showers and thunderstorms are primarily confined to the upper Midwest. Drought continues to adversely affect some corn and soybeans in the southwestern and northeastern Corn Belt. On July 8, at least one-tenth of the corn and soybeans were rated in very poor to poor condition in Missouri (17 and 16%, respectively) and Michigan (11 and 10%, respectively).

On the Plains, scattered showers and thunderstorms stretch from western Texas to southeastern South Dakota, providing summer crops with beneficial moisture. More rain is still needed, however, in a broad area stretching from western Texas to eastern Kansas. Meanwhile, hot, dry weather on the northern High Plains favors winter wheat harvesting and the rapid development of spring-sown small grains.

In the South, warm, humid weather continues, accompanied by a few showers. Pockets of dryness are adversely affecting summer crops in a few areas, including the mid-South and southern Mid-Atlantic region.

In the West, widely scattered showers dot the Great Basin and the Four Corners States. In contrast, hot, dry weather covers the Northwest, where an elevated to critical risk of wildfires exists in parts of Washington and Oregon.

A surge of cool air will arrive across the northern Plains during the weekend and expand to cover much of the eastern half of the U.S. by the middle of next week. Hot, dry weather will persist, however, across northern California and the Northwest, and develop in the south-central U.S. Meanwhile, the interaction between the Southwestern monsoon circulation and several cold fronts will lead to “ring of fire” showers in an arc across the Four Corners States, the central Plains, the middle Mississippi Valley, and the Southeast, with 5-day rainfall totals reaching 1 to 3 inches in many locations. Occasional showers will also affect the Northeast.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to below-normal temperatures across the northern and central Plains and the Midwest, while hotter-than-normal weather will prevail in the West, Deep South, and Atlantic Coast States. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal rainfall across much of the country should contrast with drier-than-normal conditions in southern Texas, the Great Lakes region, the northern High Plains, and the Northwest.