Favorable weather pattern across the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, very warm, mostly dry weather is ideal for summer crop development in areas with adequate moisture. However, topsoil moisture was rated more than one-half very short to short on July 8 in Missouri (69%) and Michigan (59%), leading to an increase in stress on reproductive corn and soybeans. Nationally, 47% of the soybeans were blooming and 37% of the corn was silking on July 8.

On the Plains, early-Tuesday thunderstorms are sweeping across parts of the Dakotas. Hot weather across the northern half of the Plains is promoting a rapid crop development pace, while clouds linger in Texas and environs. Despite some recent topsoil moisture improvements in Texas, more than one-third of the sorghum (34%); rangeland and pastures (41%); and cotton (42%) were rated in very poor to poor condition on July 8.

In the South, Tropical Storm Chris remains nearly stationary and well offshore—about 200 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, as of early Tuesday morning. Warm, humid weather across the South generally favors crop development, but soil moisture shortages exist in a few areas. On July 8, topsoil moisture was rated 60% very short to short in Arkansas and 47% very short to short in North Carolina.

In the West, monsoon-related showers are affecting portions of southern California and the Desert Southwest. Farther north, however, numerous wildfires remain active from northern California to the central Rockies.

For the remainder of the week, warm weather will cover much of the country. However, cloudiness and showers will help to suppress temperatures in the Southwest. Starting around mid-week, a heat wave will affect northern California and the Northwest, where little or no rain will fall during the next 5 days. In contrast, rainfall could locally reach 1 to 3 inches in the Four Corners States. Periodic showers, totaling as much as 1 to 2 inches, will also affect the Southeast and the upper Midwest. Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Chris is expected to become a hurricane but will accelerate northeastward, away from the U.S. mainland.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures in the Far West and from the central and southern Plains to the East Coast, while cooler-than-normal conditions will prevail from the southern Rockies to the northern High Plains. Meanwhile, below-normal rainfall in the western Gulf Coast region and the Northwest should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in the Southwest, central Plains, Midwest, and much of the East.