Hot pattern to largely dominate the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, slightly cooler weather prevails in the wake of a weekend heat wave. In Midwestern areas experiencing drought, including portions of Missouri, the hot weather has increased stress on pastures and reproductive corn and soybeans.

On the Plains, cool weather covers Montana. In contrast, above-normal temperatures dominate the central and southern High Plains. Abundant rain has fallen in recent days in most areas from Oklahoma northward, favoring pastures and summer crops, while most of Texas and eastern sections of Colorado and New Mexico have remained mostly dry.

In the South, scattered showers extend northeastward from the central Gulf Coast. Hot, humid weather covers the remainder of the South. Patchy dryness is adversely affecting pastures and summer crops in a few areas, including parts of the mid-South and the southern Mid-Atlantic region.

In the West, cool weather prevails from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies. In contrast, near- to above-normal temperatures cover areas from California to the central and southern Rockies. Several erratic and dangerous wildfires continue to burn, mainly in Colorado and northern California.

Above-normal temperatures will continue to dominate much of the country during the next several days. Exceptions will include the northern High Plains and the Northwest, where cool weather will linger. By week’s end, however, slightly cooler weather across the central and eastern U.S. will contrast with intensifying heat in the West. The West will experience mostly dry weather for the remainder of the week, while periodic showers will affect much of the central and eastern U.S. Some of the heaviest rain, locally 2 to 5 inches or more, will fall in the central Gulf Coast region. Locally heavy showers may also occur from the central Plains into the upper Midwest, and from the Ohio Valley into the northern Mid-Atlantic States.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of hotter-than-normal weather nationwide, except for near- to below-normal temperatures in the western Gulf Coast region. Meanwhile, below-normal rainfall across most of the northern half of the U.S. should contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions in the Desert Southwest and from the southern Plains to the middle and southern Atlantic Coast.