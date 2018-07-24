Pleasant mid-Summer days ahead

Across the Corn Belt, showers are confined to easternmost corn and soybean production areas. Across the remainder of the Midwest, mild, dry weather favors rapid crop development. Nearly two-thirds (64%) of the U.S. corn crop entered the silking stage of development during the 3-week period ending July 22. In areas where more rain is needed, including Michigan and Missouri, more than one-fifth of the corn was rated very poor to poor.

On the Plains, slightly cooler weather prevails in much of Texas, following a record-setting heat wave. On Monday, an all-time record of 114° was established in Waco, Texas, while a July record of 109° was broken in Austin. Currently, beneficial showers dot the central and southern High Plains; topsoil moisture on July 22 was rated two-thirds to three-quarters very short to short in Texas (75%) and Oklahoma (71%).

In the South, locally heavy showers continue to spark flash flooding in portions of the middle and southern Atlantic States. Meanwhile, slightly cooler air is overspreading the western Gulf Coast region, accompanied by widely scattered showers. Pockets of unfavorable dryness persist in the mid-South, where topsoil moisture in Arkansas was rated 73% very short to short on July 22.

In the West, a heat wave continues, except along the immediate Pacific Coast. An excessive heat warning is in effect in the Desert Southwest, and a heat advisory has been issued for parts of California and western Oregon.

Generally cool weather will prevail for the remainder of the week across the central and eastern U.S., except for some lingering heat and humidity in the Deep South. Meanwhile, very hot weather will continue in much of the West. During the next 5 days, little or no rain will fall in the Far West and from the western Gulf Coast region into the Tennessee Valley. In contrast, heavy showers will persist through mid-week in the Atlantic Coast States, where additional rainfall could total 2 to 5 inches or more. During the mid- to late-week period, showers will become heavier and more numerous across the central Plains and neighboring areas.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of cooler-than-normal conditions across much of the central and eastern U.S., while hotter-than-normal weather will be confined to New England, southern Florida, the Rio Grande Valley, and the West. Meanwhile, above-normal rainfall from the Southwest to the Atlantic Coast should contrast with drier-than-normal conditions from the Pacific Northwest into the far upper Midwest.