Temperatures on the cool-side for mid-Summer

Across the Corn Belt, below-normal temperatures prevail in the wake of a cold front’s passage. The cool weather continues to benefit reproductive to filling corn and soybeans, although pockets of drought linger primarily across the southwestern Corn Belt.

On the Plains, a cold front interacting with the monsoon circulation is generating scattered showers. The most significant rain is falling on the High Plains, aiding summer crops and easing irrigation requirements. Below-normal temperatures cover most of the region, although some heat lingers across central and southern Texas.

In the South, very warm, humid weather continues from the western Gulf Coast region to the southern Atlantic Coast. Meanwhile, cooler air is arriving across the mid-South, preceded by widely scattered showers.

In the West, scorching heat persists across large sections of the Pacific Coast States and the Great Basin. In addition, dozens of wildfires are burning across the West, although monsoon-related showers are becoming heavier and more numerous in the central and southern Rockies.

During the next 5 days, widespread showers (locally totaling 1 to 4 inches or more) can be expected from central and southern sections of the Rockies and Plains to the middle and southern Atlantic States. Occasional showers will also occur in the Desert Southwest, but dry weather will prevail in California, the Great Basin, and the Northwest, as well as portions of the north-central U.S. In addition, very hot weather will remain entrenched across the Far West, while near- or below-normal temperatures will blanket the central and eastern U.S.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to below-normal temperatures across the Plains, Midwest, Southeast, and Northwest, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail in the Northeast and an area stretching from California to the lower Rio Grande Valley. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal rainfall across most of the western and central U.S. should contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions in the East, Deep South, and upper Great Lakes region.