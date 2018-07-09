Warm, largely dry weather ahead for the area

Across the Corn Belt, warm weather has returned, following a brief cool spell. Across the lower Midwest, dry weather favors winter wheat maturation and harvesting. Currently, shower activity is limited to scattered locations across the upper Midwest.

On the Plains, showers and below-normal temperatures prevail across southernmost areas, including parts of Texas. However, most of the rain is falling south of the Texas Plains’ primary cotton belt. Meanwhile on the central and northern Plains, near- to above-normal temperatures are promoting a rapid pace of summer crop development. A few showers have developed across the northern Plains.

In the South, Tropical Storm Chris remains nearly stationary and safely offshore—about 200 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, early Monday morning. Elsewhere, widely scattered showers stretch across the Deep South, primarily from Texas to Florida.

In the West, monsoon-related showers in the Four Corners States and environs are providing limited drought relief. Meanwhile, extremely hot weather persists in much of California, the Great Basin, and the Northwest, where an elevated threat of wildfires exists. In addition, about three dozen wildfires in various stages of containment are already burning across the West; those fires have collectively destroyed nearly 500 structures. Hot, dry weather will persist for the remainder of the week in northern California and the Northwest.

The Plains will also experience mostly above-normal temperatures. In contrast, the Southwest will remain relatively cool, as cloudiness and showers will help to suppress temperatures. Farther east, showers and thunderstorms will be most numerous across the South and upper Midwest, leading to 5-day rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches. East of the Carolinas, Tropical Storm Chris could become a hurricane before accelerating northeastward, although impacts are expected to be mostly limited to heavy surf along the Mid-Atlantic coast.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions in parts of the Desert Southwest. Hot weather will be most likely across the Northeast and the Far West. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal rainfall across most of the country should contrast with drier-than-normal weather in the western Gulf Coast region and from the Pacific Northwest to the northern High Plains.