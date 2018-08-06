Favorable conditions across much of the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, scattered showers and thunderstorms are occurring along and northwest of a line from Michigan to Kansas. The rain is maintaining generally favorable growing conditions for Midwestern corn and soybeans, although pockets of drought persist in the southwestern Corn Belt.

On the Plains, a cold front is producing scattered showers, primarily across Kansas and portions of neighboring states. The front separates cool air on the northern Plains from lingering heat across the southeastern half of the region. In drought-affected areas of the southern Plains, the heat continues to adversely affect rangeland and pastures, as well as summer crops such as cotton and sorghum.

In the South, warm, humid weather is promoting a rapid pace of summer crop development. Southeastern showers have become widely scattered, allowing soggy fields to dry out in areas that recently received heavy rain. In contrast, parts of the mid-South continue to deal with drought of varying intensity.

In the West, temperatures are again rising across the Pacific Coast States and the Desert Southwest—the latest in a series of heat waves. As the heat builds, several dangerous and erratic wildfires continue to burn across northern California and the Pacific Northwest.

Showers and thunderstorms currently stretching from the Great Lakes region into the Southwest will slowly shift southeastward. As a result, 5-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches in a broad area including the southern Rockies, southern Plains, Ohio Valley, middle and lower Mississippi Valley, eastern Corn Belt, and the Northeast. Isolated showers will dot the lower Southeast, while dry weather can be expected through week’s end in California, the Great Basin, and most areas from the Pacific Northwest into the upper Midwest. In addition, very hot weather will prevail throughout the week in California, the Great Basin, and the Northwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of warmer-than-normal weather across much of the northern and western U.S., while near- to below-normal temperatures will dominate the South. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal conditions across the southern half of the nation should contrast with near- to below-normal rainfall in the North.