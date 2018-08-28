More late-Summer warmth, additional rainfall ahead

Across the Corn Belt, markedly cooler air is overspreading the upper Midwest. Meanwhile, lingering, late-season heat is promoting summer crop maturation from the middle Mississippi Valley into the lower Great Lakes region. Locally heavy showers and thunderstorms are occurring near the boundary between cool and hot air. Pastures in Missouri have begun to respond to recent rainfall and were rated 64% very poor to poor on August 26—an improvement from 76% on August 12.

On the Plains, cool weather trails a cold front across the northwestern half of the region. Tuesday morning’s temperatures dipped below 40° in parts of Montana. Drier air is overspreading the northern Plains, although isolated showers linger. Meanwhile, hot weather persists across the southern Plains.

In the South, hot, mostly dry weather continues to promote summer crop maturation and harvesting of crops such as corn, rice, and sorghum. Exactly one-fifth of U.S. rice and sorghum had been harvested by August 26.

In the West, cool air has spread as far south as California, the Great Basin, and the central Rockies. A Frost Advisory was in effect early Tuesday in parts of the northern Great Basin. Dry weather has returned to the Northwest, where recent rain and snow showers have slowed fieldwork but aided wildfire containment efforts.

A weakening surge of cool air will fully encompass the Midwest by mid-week. Meanwhile, temperatures will quickly rebound to above-normal levels across the High Plains and much of the West. By week’s end, above-normal temperatures will cover most of the country. During the next several days, rainfall will be focused near a pair of cold fronts crossing the northern U.S. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 2 to 4 inches or more in the upper Midwest. Totals of 1 to 2 inches can be expected across the remainder of the Corn Belt, as well as the Mid-Atlantic States. Scattered showers will also affect the Deep South, but mostly dry weather will prevail from the High Plains westward.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures and precipitation nationwide, except for cooler- and drier-than-normal conditions from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies.