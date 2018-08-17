More rain ahead; cooler, less humid days to follow

Across the Corn Belt, mild, dry weather has returned to the upper Midwest. However, locally heavy showers and thunderstorms are occurring across the southern and eastern Corn Belt, generally benefiting summer crops and providing drought relief in Michigan and the southwestern Corn Belt.

On the Plains, another late-summer heat wave is underway across Montana and the Dakotas, favoring small grain harvesting but depleting topsoil moisture. Meanwhile, thunderstorms in the vicinity of a cold front are affecting portions of the southeastern Plains.

In the South, hot, humid weather continues to promote pasture growth and rapid summer crop development. However, locally heavy showers are falling in a few areas, including the Tennessee Valley and the central Gulf coast region.

In the West, cloudiness and isolated showers related to the monsoon circulation are expanding northward from the Four Corners States. Although a few thundershowers have developed in the Northwest, some are producing lightning without the benefit of much rainfall, leading to an elevated risk of new wildfires. Air quality remains poor in much of the Northwest due to smoke and particulate matter from already active fires.

Late-summer heat will continue in much of the West and briefly spread eastward across the nation’s northern tier. Late in the weekend, however, cool weather will return to the Plains and eventually expand to cover much of the eastern half of the country. Meanwhile, several disturbances will maintain showery conditions across large parts of the central and eastern U.S. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches or more in most areas from the Plains eastward. In contrast, little or no rain will fall across the Pacific Coast States and the Great Basin, as well as southern Texas.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures across much of the eastern half of the U.S., while hotter-than-normal weather will prevail from the High Plains westward, along with New England and southern sections of Texas and Florida. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal rainfall nearly nationwide should contrast with drier-than-normal conditions in the Northwest and a narrow strip from Texas to the central and eastern Corn Belt.