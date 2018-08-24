A more typical late-Summer pattern to return

Across the Corn Belt, scattered showers from the Mississippi Valley westward are maintaining generally favorable growing conditions for summer crops. Even some of the driest areas of the southwestern Corn Belt have experienced recent improvements in topsoil moisture, although drought-stressed pastures have been slow to respond to rain and corn is largely mature.

On the Plains, scattered showers associated with a low-pressure system are slowing small grain harvesting in the Dakotas. Meanwhile, hot weather is returning to the High Plains, hastening summer crop maturation.

In the South, mostly dry weather is promoting summer crop maturation and harvesting. Near- or below-normal temperatures prevail from the Mississippi Delta eastward, but late-summer heat covers the western Gulf Coast region.

In the West, markedly cooler air is overspreading California and the Pacific Northwest, pushing smoky, hazy air eastward into the northern Rockies and northern Intermountain West. Meanwhile, monsoon-related showers are primarily confined to parts of Arizona and New Mexico.

Hurricane Lane should continue to gradually weaken while making its closest approach to the Hawaiian Islands over the remainder of Friday and early Saturday. The primary threats from Lane will be flash flooding, high winds, and damaging surf. Meanwhile, rainfall associated with a pair of cold fronts will be most heavily concentrated across the North. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches or more in the northern Corn Belt. In contrast, little or no rain will fall in California, the Great Basin, and from Texas into the Mid-Atlantic States. Elsewhere, late-summer heat will continue to build during the next several days across the Plains and Midwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures along and east of a line from Arizona to Minnesota, while cooler-than-normal conditions can be expected across California, the Great Basin, and the Northwest. Meanwhile, below-normal rainfall across central and southern High Plains and the Southwest should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in the Midwestern and Great Lakes States, as well as the Pacific Northwest and areas along the Gulf Coast.