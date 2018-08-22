A return to more typical Summer weather ahead

Across the Corn Belt, cool, dry weather follows a widespread rain event. Nationally, less than one-eighth of the corn (12%) and soybeans (11%) were rated in very poor to poor condition on August 19, but those numbers stood at 44 and 37%, respectively, in Missouri. Still, recent soil moisture improvements in the southwestern Corn Belt have benefited later-developing summer crops and have begun to revive pastures.

On the Plains, rangeland, pastures, and immature summer crops are generally benefiting from recent soil moisture improvements. Currently, scattered showers are occurring across the central High Plains. Dry weather prevails in other areas, including the northern Plains, where small grain harvesting continues at a rapid pace.

In the South, lingering showers are largely confined to the Atlantic Seaboard. Elsewhere, mostly dry weather favors summer crop maturation and harvesting. The U.S. rice harvest was 15% complete by August 19, with Louisiana (67% harvested) and Texas (60%) having passed the half-way mark.

In the West, record-setting heat covers the Pacific Northwest. In addition, air quality remains poor across much of the Northwest due to smoke from numerous wildfires. Farther south, scattered showers associated with the Southwestern monsoon are primarily affecting the Four Corners States.

Category 4 Hurricane Lane continues to drift closer to Hawaii. The powerful hurricane could threaten or strike several islands on Thursday and Friday, and the potential exists for high winds, flash flooding, and damaging surf. Meanwhile on the U.S. mainland, showers and thunderstorms will continue through the remainder of Wednesday in the Northeast and along the Atlantic Seaboard, followed by an extended period of dry weather. Farther west, rain showers associated with a low-pressure system will spread northeastward from the Four Corners region, reaching the Great Lakes States late in the week. Cooler weather will replace initially hot conditions in the Pacific Northwest, while a late-summer heat wave will develop across the High Plains. By week’s end, hot weather will expand to encompass the Plains and Midwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook depicts near- to below-normal precipitation across the southern two-thirds of the country, with the highest likelihood of dryness over the southern Plains and the mid-Atlantic Region. Wetter-than-normal conditions are expected across the nation’s northern tier. Near- to above-normal temperatures are expected from the Great Plains eastward, with cooler conditions in the West.