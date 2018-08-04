Seasonal warmth, heat returns to the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, mostly dry weather accompanies a gradual warming trend. Significant soil moisture shortages persist in the southwestern Corn Belt broadly centered on Missouri, as well as parts of Michigan and environs. However, growing conditions for corn and soybeans remain favorable across the majority of the Midwest, as evidenced by more than two-thirds of the U.S. corn (72%) and soybeans (70%) being rated good to excellent.

On the Plains, widely scattered showers stretch from Colorado to the Dakotas. Temperatures have rebounded to above-normal levels in many areas and will reach the mid- to upper 90s in some central and southern sections. The heat generally favors crop development, although crop stress continues in drought-affected areas—such as the southern and east-central Plains.

In the South, a flash flood threat continues across portions of the Appalachians and along the southern Atlantic Coast. In contrast, dry weather prevails across the mid-South, where pockets of drought persist.

In the West, a resurgent monsoon circulation is resulting in scattered showers across the Four Corners States and Wyoming. Meanwhile, dry, breezy conditions from northern California to the northern Rockies are hampering wildfire containment efforts, and encouraging the rapid spread of any new fires.

Locally heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop this weekend across the upper Midwest and neighboring regions before shifting eastward early next week. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches in the upper Midwest. In contrast, mostly dry weather will prevail in California and the Northwest, as well as much of Texas, while spotty showers will affect the Southwest. By early next week, heat will re-intensify across the Northwest, following a brief cool spell.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions across the interior Southeast. Meanwhile, above-normal rainfall across much of the southern and eastern U.S. should contrast with drier-than-normal weather from northern and central sections of the Rockies and Plains into the upper Midwest.